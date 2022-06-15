Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,963,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group (Get Rating)
