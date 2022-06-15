Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,963,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group (Get Rating)

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.