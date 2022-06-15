AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and traded as low as $7.28. AGC shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 5,104 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.
About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)
