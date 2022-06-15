AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and traded as low as $7.28. AGC shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 5,104 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Get AGC alerts:

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

See Also

