Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.3 days.
STLJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stella-Jones (STLJF)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.