SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $951.40

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 951.40 ($11.55) and last traded at GBX 954.80 ($11.59), with a volume of 2894971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 979.20 ($11.88).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($18.75) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.93) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.01).

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.13.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.27) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,415.65).

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.