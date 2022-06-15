Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.14

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 1290646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.