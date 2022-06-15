Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.14

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 1290646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
