Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.80

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1140037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $4,211,747. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.