Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Declines By 34.8%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Sulzer stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $193.35.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.