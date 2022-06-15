Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.58% of Sun Country Airlines worth $56,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 598,656 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,389 shares of company stock worth $3,016,974 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SNCY stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of -0.20. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

