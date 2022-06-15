Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $95,261,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

