Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 259,899 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.65% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $60,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

