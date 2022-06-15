Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $62.21 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Biogen worth $62,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $410.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

