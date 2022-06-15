Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of Zimmer Biomet worth $61,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.