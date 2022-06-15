Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

LOW opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.43 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

