Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $53.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,236 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $53,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

