Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.07% of Ingevity worth $58,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingevity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingevity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

