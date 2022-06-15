Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $56.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67,296 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Visa were worth $56,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

