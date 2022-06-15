IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.30% of IDEX worth $54,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

NYSE:IEX opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.99 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.