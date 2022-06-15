Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

