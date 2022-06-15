Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,210 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.91% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

