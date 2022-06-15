Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.31% of Columbia Banking System worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

