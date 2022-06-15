Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.