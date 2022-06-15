Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,575 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,605 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 613,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 555,647 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

