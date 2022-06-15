Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

IVOV opened at $145.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.03 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.64.

