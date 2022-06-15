Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 50,053 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.75% of Synovus Financial worth $52,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

