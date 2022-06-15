Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 32,518 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.14 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.57.

