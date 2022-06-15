Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,716 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $53,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.09.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

