Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

