Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 23,475 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.