Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 23,475 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

