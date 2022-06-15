Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

