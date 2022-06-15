Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after buying an additional 398,807 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after buying an additional 173,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38.

