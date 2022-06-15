Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 6,064 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.