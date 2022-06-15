Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after buying an additional 1,244,126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 524,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

