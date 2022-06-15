Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,143 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 272,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Intel by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

