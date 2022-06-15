Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18.

