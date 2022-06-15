Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 2.28% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

