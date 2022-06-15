Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 50,842 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,842 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 90.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 77,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

