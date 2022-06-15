Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 662,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,312,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

