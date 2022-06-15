Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 508,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period.

FALN stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

