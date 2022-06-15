Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 208,294 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.