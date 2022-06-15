Covington Capital Management Buys 1,120 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

