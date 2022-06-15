Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 13,140 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.20 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

