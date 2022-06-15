Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

MGC stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.03 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

