Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

