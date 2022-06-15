Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000.

NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

