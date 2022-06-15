Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period.

SCHJ opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

