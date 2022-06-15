Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

