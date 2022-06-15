Covington Capital Management Acquires 162 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.34. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

