Covington Capital Management Has $2.09 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

