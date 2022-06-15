Covington Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

