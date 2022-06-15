Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

